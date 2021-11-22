Keanu Reeves says it would be an honor to join the MCU

We’ve been hearing for years that Keanu Reeves is either in talks for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or he’s signed a deal to debut as an unspecified character, but yet nothing has come of it yet.

To be fair, we could say the exact same thing about the DCEU, with the beloved actor regularly touted for both of Hollywood’s marquee superhero franchises. We do know that Kevin Feige reaches out for a role in almost every project his outfit puts together, and with upwards of 30 currently in development, there’s more opportunity than ever before.

While answering fan questions for Esquire, Reeves was inevitably asked about his participation in the MCU, and he admitted that it would be an honor to play a part in the most successful multi-film series in history.

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a Multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

Based on his comments, we can expect the rumor mill to intensify accordingly, not that it’s ever cooled down in regards to the Point Break, Speed, The Matrix and John Wick action icon’s hypothetical involvement in the MCU. We’d love to see it happen, though, and it probably will eventually, but for now we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed and wait with bated breath for any sort of official announcement to arrive, whenever that may be.