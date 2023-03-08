Not that anyone needed proof, but Keanu Reeves has officially been crowned more popular than Barack Obama

There are very few people on the planet – celebrities or otherwise – who can genuinely be named as universally-beloved, but Keanu Reeves is most definitely one of them.

The actor might have found the biggest successes of his career in kicking voluminous amounts of ass in a barrage of all-time action classics ranging from Point Break and Speed to The Matrix and John Wick franchises, but he simply doesn’t have a negative bone in his body, with tales of his kindness spreading far and wide over the internet dating back decades.

As a result, expectations were wholesomely high for Reeves’ Reddit AMA over the weekend, and it was worth it. In fact, the post has gathered so many likes and comments that it’s already become the single most popular Ask Me Anything session in the site’s history, overtaking the one held by former president Barack Obama.

Naturally, somebody had to get the word to Reeves as soon as possible, and when he was informed that he’d set a brand new record, his reaction was exactly as priceless as you’d expect it to be.

An actor raking in a bigger audience that a former president in something as simple as an online Q&A session is remarkable, but we know better than to underestimate the glorious nature of Keanu Reeves. It’s a minor miracle that he managed to answer as many questions as he did given that tens of thousands of users chimed in, and it might be a long time before his benchmark is ever exceeded, unless of course they can get Dolly Parton and Brendan Fraser to team up and double down on the good vibes.