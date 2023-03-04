Keanu Reeves soothes worries of distressed DCU fans still scared of the ongoing James Gunn purge

Keanu Reeves is known for doing awesome things outside of being Neo, John Wick, and Ted. He is one of the kindest and most humble people on the face of the Earth, And in the classic display of the knight-in-shining-armor he always is, he has been on Reddit answering questions during which he engaged the attention of DCU fans who broached the impending DCU reboot and Reeves sole connection the upcoming transformation — Constantine 2.

John Constantine went to hell back in 2005 when the demon hunter went all in to help a policewoman figure out what happened to her twin sister and broke all rules as well as risked his eternal damnation to save her. Constantine was a phenomenal film and fans have been thirsty for a sequel since.

Of course, Keanu Reeves doesn’t have a worry in sight when it comes to his future, but DCU fans have been anxious about too much lately — from how Supergirl’s future is going to pan out to how Flash is going to make its turn — and despite Gunn being seemingly done with his DCU cleanup spree, some are worried about the return of Reeves as John Constantine even though the sequel has been greenlit. So, Reeves, in his best form, calmed their nerves and brought the balm to soothe all ails — which also includes adding fuel to a decades-old MCU dream.

To which Keanu replied…

And to no one’s surprise, fans are flipping out!

But not everyone is optimistic.

Some already have plans for the sequel and how DCU can make it even better than the first film.

Is a sequel to Constantine in the books? It has been confirmed, but there is no scheduled release yet. So, for the time being, keeping are fingers-crossed and believing in the charisma of Keanu Reeves winning over Gunn are the only options we have.