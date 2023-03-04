Keanu Reeves just gave the ‘Quantumania’-struck MCU fandom the answer of their dreams

To say that the MCU fandom has been wallowing in a sea of disappointment ever since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up Phase Three would be the understatement of the century. From casting choices to plot devices to the quality of visual effects, Marvel Studios has been facing many criticisms. But the wounds of fans that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to soothe may have been given a brief reprieve thanks to Keanu Reeves’ recent response in his AMA on Reddit.

At the moment, the MCU is in a state of turmoil and the stars who could potentially give it a boast are currently either retired from their respective roles or only planning a one-off appearance. Yep, we are talking about Hugh Jackman’s upcoming MCU debut in Deadpool 3, which will see him making a comeback as Logan aka the mutant Wolverine.

But this will happen while maintaining the character’s death in Logan and as Jackman has already specified, this would be his only appearance as the most badass member of the X-Men. So, as Marvel diehards are very passionate about keeping the clawed mutant in the MCU, they have been constantly dreaming up fan castings of potential actors who could take up the role, and needless to say, Keanu Reeves has been on top of the list. And now, the Matrix star has himself put his stamp of approval on the choice.

During the AMA, when asked if there has ever been a role that he regretted turning down, the actor answered in the negative but hurried to add that he always wanted to play Marvel’s Wolverine.

Now, this is, undoubtedly, one massive dream come true if it were to happen one day. So, obviously, everyone is instantly on board.

One even suggested how the studio can plan Reeves’ seamless MCU introduction.

Well, this is not the first time when Reeves has expressed his desire to play the mutant on screen. But in light of the recent dip the MCU has taken — and plans to further explore, by the looks of it — him reminding the fandom that the offer still stands is all the hope fans need. Come on Kevin Feige, make this happen!