Is Keanu Reeves left-handed?

Ah, Keanu Reeves, one of the internet’s most beloved actors. The Matrix alum has starred in almost 75 movies as of 2023 and is set to complete the fourth and fifth installments of the wildly popular John Wick series back-to-back this year. The busy actor has played a number of iconic roles throughout his career and while many of them have been right handed, Reeves himself is not.

The now infamous and ridiculously cool fight scene from John Wick may have you convinced that Reeves is right-handed. The actor frequently uses his right hand during stunts involving fire arms. A look as far back as Point Break reveals the actor’s propensity toward firing his gun right-handed. While the actor may choose to shoot with his right hand, and has done so in plenty of films, he is actually left dominant. Fans can be forgiven for their confusion however, some parts like his role as Neo in the Martix have even called for the actor to favor his non-dominant hand (though Neo still signs for a package in the first movie with his left hand). Outside of his acting career Reeves is a talented bass guitarist and played a right-handed bass for more than a decade in his former band Dogstar. He briefly played for the band Berlin as well. Beyond his bass playing and fire arm handling, Reeves handles a katana in the film 47 Ronin. When not clutching the blade in both hands, he can be seen primarily handling the weapon in his right. With Reeves engaging in so much acting it’s no surprise fans have had to rely on signing events to discover whether or not the breathtaking actor is a righty or lefty, but rest assured he is a left-handed king.