Ben Stiller may become dull boy in new stage adaptation of ‘The Shining’

Actor, director and producer Ben Stiller has graced the screen as a variety of characters over the decades, and is now looking at going into the deepest depths of man’s madness as Jack Torrance in a live theatre version of The Shining.

Today Deadline Hollywood revealed a London version of the Stephen King classic, about the intersection of alcohol and a haunted hotel, is targeting an opening in 2023, with a move to Broadway expected. This take on the story is anticipated to be more faithful to King’s novel than the legendary Stanley Kubrick adaptation, and was first planned in 2017 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live events in 2020. Producers involved with the project include Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and other cast choices are unknown right now.

Stiller has not confirmed his interest as of this story being filed, but this would not be his first brush with the Maine master of horror. In 2020 we reported Stiller picked up the story titled Rat from King’s If It Bleeds story collection, published the same year. It follows a writer who receives inspiration after what may or may not be a real visit from a rat, and the consequences of the experience. No information on the project has come out since the initial announcement. Stiller reportedly plans to write, direct and star in the piece about artistic motivation once he ends up putting it into production as well.