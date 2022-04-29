Ben Stiller says Kevin Hart could entice him back into comedy

It’s been a couple of years since Ben Stiller had a considerable film role, but maybe fellow actor and comedian, Kevin Hart could change that? While the Emmy winner has made a few cameo appearances, he’s most recently stuck to working behind the camera, which seems to have given the Hollywood actor and director a renewed passion for acting.

While chatting with Hart on his SiriusXM comedy show Comedy Gold Minds, Stiller admitted to wanting to get back into acting, once he finds the perfect role that is.

“I’d love to find a comedy. It’s just weird because I never thought I’d go this long not acting. Like I just thought, ‘Oh wow. I never thought I’d spend this much time away.’ I think I appreciate acting more as a director, watching actors do their thing, and it makes me excited to figure out what it would be to go back into. Because I do love it.”

Taking him up on his offer, Hart was more than interested in the idea of a collaboration, and immediately let Stiller know that he would “jump at the opportunity” to get him back in front of the camera.

“Don’t threaten me with a good time. If you figure it out, Ben, and you got some funky different thing… I would jump at the opportunity.”

While fans would definitely love to see Stiller back on their screens, they have been busy enjoying the opportunity to witness his creative genius behind the camera. He served as the director and producer for Apple TV’s thrilling series, Severance, which received rave reviews and has been renewed for a second season.