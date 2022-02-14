Benedict Cumberbatch admits he didn’t buy into the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hype

During the buildup to Spider-Man: No Way Home, everybody knew the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to be the biggest movie to hit theaters since the beginning of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t exceed even the most optimistic of projections.

The multiversal spectacular recently passed $1.8 billion at the box office, and it currently ranks as the sixth highest-grossing film in history, on top of the countless records it smashed along the way. Suffice to say, No Way Home was an absolute monster, but Benedict Cumberbatch took a typically reserved and stiff upper-lipped British approach to the hype.

Speaking to Empire, the actor revealed that he wasn’t fully on board when Kevin Feige claimed the generational epic would have a huge bearing on the immediate future of the entire industry, but he’s happy to admit that he was wrong.

“I think when Kevin Feige first said, ‘We’ll know about the future of cinema, or the cinemagoing experience, after this film,’ I was like, ‘Okay, everyone’s drinking too much of the Kool-Aid around here’. My ignorance was showed up.”

The focus has now turned to Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is dominating the cultural conversation after dropping an awe-inspiring trailer during the Super Bowl. It might not be able to hit the same heights as No Way Home, but another billion dollars for Marvel Studios is hardly out of the question.