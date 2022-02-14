Benedict Cumberbatch says ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel will make your head spin

By this point, every self-respecting Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has watched the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at least twice, with eagle-eyed fans combing through every single frame to uncover any new information and Easter Eggs.

Needless to say, almost every single second of the footage has plenty going on, whether it’s the presumed return of Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, countless variants, hopeful speculation that we’re getting a Tom Cruise version of Iron Man, goddamned zombies, and much more besides.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise at all that Benedict Cumberbatch teased in an interview with Empire that Sam Raimi’s vision for the superhero sequel is going to make your head spin.

“Once it became Sam, it was always about making it a Sam Raimi picture. Your head’s going to be spun.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to run for at least two hours, and plenty of people were left feeling dizzy by the two minutes that debuted during the Super Bowl, so we’d even go out on a limb to say that Cumberbatch may be underselling things a little bit.