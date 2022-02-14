‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans convinced they’re getting Tom Cruise as an Iron Man variant

As you may have noticed, the first full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped a few hours ago, and it’s instantly plunged social media into a constant state of rampant speculation.

We haven’t seen this many theories pop up so quickly since… well, since the last multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster was gearing up for release, but Benedict Cumberbatch’s return as the Master of the Mystic Arts looks to have a scope and scale that paints Spider-Man: No Way Home as a quaint drama by comparison.

The sonorous tones of Patrick Stewart ratcheted the hype levels up tenfold, but given some of the other footage on display, fans are growing increasingly convinced that Tom Cruise is on board to make his MCU debut as a Tony Stark variant.

So the Tom Cruise variant IS Superior Iron Man!?? pic.twitter.com/Ndd7MKmlse — Hernandy (Moon Knight Era) 🇬🇹 (@Pollos_Hernandy) February 13, 2022

Wasn’t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now😳 Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/RGjw0Rzszm — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 14, 2022

tom cruise is yes or yes playing iron man in this movie 'cause who else could've built those ultron bots pic.twitter.com/DHH7kMK2PQ — l_slie, the (@lesbobomb) February 13, 2022

THIS IS TOM CRUISE. THIS IS SUPERIOR IRON MAN. THIS IS HIM MY HEAD IM SWEATING RN #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/0teY6TJTRY — Sensational (@rockybqlboa) February 14, 2022

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ySa1RHnnYN — Dainéil Ó Corra (@ua_Corra) February 14, 2022

10000000% Tom Cruise is playing Tony Stark, who else’s woulda built those Ultron bots pic.twitter.com/QFBbCk1oji — Carter 🦍 (@H11mGuy) February 14, 2022

Tom Cruise is going to be an alternate universe Tony Stark on the Illuminati and he's specifically going to be Superior Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/swtvz166Pt — 🌟The Great Bean-man🌟 (@beanzaru) February 13, 2022

So wait, the leaks talked about both Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man being members of the Illuminati but



Who ELSE is in there? Ioan Gruffnudd's Mr. Fantastic? A variant T'Challa? pic.twitter.com/ipiFdnYuIx — 🌟The Great Bean-man🌟 (@beanzaru) February 14, 2022

Cruise as an alternate Iron Man has been a regular part of the rumor mill, but all of the supposedly ‘leaked’ photos to have made the rounds online have been laughably Photoshopped. That doesn’t mean it isn’t going to happen, and if there’s one star with enough wattage to inhabit an iconic role first played by Robert Downey Jr. without drawing unwanted comparisons, you couldn’t do much better than Cruise.