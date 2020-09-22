Here’s How Tom Cruise Could Look As The MCU’s Alternate Iron Man

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to open the doors to the Marvel multiverse in a major way. Though the studio hasn’t confirmed much about it at this stage, it’s believed that we could be about to encounter a bunch of alternate versions of the Avengers from different universes. In fact, we reported last week that Tom Cruise could possibly appear as an alternate Iron Man.

Social media has gone crazy over the news, of course, with fans debating whether they could take to the Mission: Impossible star as Tony Stark over Robert Downey Jr. As you probably know, Cruise was the original choice to play the character in 2008’s Iron Man, before Marvel took a chance on Downey Jr. But could he eventually step into the role all these years later? We’ll have to wait and see, but some new fan art at least gives us an idea how he could look in the Iron Man armor.

Digital artist SPDRMNKYXIII has designed the awesome piece below, adapting a shot of Stark from Avengers: Infinity War. As you can see from this image, Cruise would look pretty good rocking the red and gold suit. Obviously, we’d all love more from RDJ in the role, but if this casting does happen, then it’s not like the Top Gun star would be replacing him, just playing his own version of the hero.

With Sam Raimi in the director’s chair, there’s a lot of hope that he might get Tobey Maguire back on board as his Spider-Man for Doctor Strange 2, while something else fans are crossing their fingers for is Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. With DC’s The Flash pulling out all the stops when it comes to fan-pleasing multiversal cameos, Marvel will definitely have to deliver with the movie so that they don’t lose this particular match, and it’ll be fascinating to see who they end up roping in.

Tell us, though, what do you think of Tom Cruise joining the MCU as an alternate Iron Man? Have your say in the comments section below.