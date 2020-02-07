OK. We’re going to speed-run this. 300 words in 20 minutes. Maybe 25. I’m a lazy man and a fourth-rate journalist with very little on who still manages to let the handful of important things he has to do in his day pile on to each other in a kind of mad uncomfortable rush that leaves me working well past regimented working hours more often than one would reasonably advise, if advice was being solicited. No prevaricating then.

If you’ve been reading the site today, you may have gleaned the news that Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – a position still to be filled after Scott Derrickson’s departure from the project. Raimi is best known among superhero fans for helming the original Spider-Man film trilogy, of course, and what better way then to symbolize his potential return to the genre than this slick piece of fan-art from Twitter user @BossLogic?

I don’t always respond to fan artwork, particularly in a genre I don’t have a great deal invested in, but this is a very neat way to illustrate the Raimi-Strange story. It’s a thumbs up from this critic, that’s for sure.

Tobey Maguire Enters The MCU On Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

If you want to catch more of the reaction to the news (not a done deal, it should be stressed), you can find some of the more mirthful Twitter responses here. Raimi’s Spider-trilogy remains hugely popular, of course, which makes the now real possibility of his superhero comeback a big deal.

Should he agree to get onboard the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness float (please give it a shorter title guys), I expect it’ll go a long way to calming the bad blood over Derrickson’s creative differences-enforced exit. Let me know when he’s signed on (or not). Like I said, I’m a terrible journalist.