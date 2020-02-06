About a month ago, we got the shock announcement that director Scott Derrickson had left Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That old chestnut of creative differences was cited, with there reportedly being tension over the intensity of the horror elements in the movie. The search for a replacement began immediately and at the top of my list was The Evil Dead and Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi. Experience with superhero movies. Check. Experience with horror. Check. Dynamic visual style in keeping with Doctor Strange. Big check.

Raimi was the perfect candidate, so naturally I gave a little fist-pump when it was announced last night that he had the job. But despite my total confidence that he’s a great fit, I do have a couple of reservations. For one, the Marvel Studios production line means that action scenes have probably been pre-visualized and big effects shots may be already being worked on. This may mean that Raimi’s signature kinetic style will be somewhat hamstrung, though I would bet he’s getting stuck in already with suggestions on how to improve things.

Also, the fact that Derrickson left because of tension with Marvel Studios over the control they wanted over the tone of the movie isn’t a great sign. Perhaps this is a case of Raimi agreeing to play by their rules in order to get a future project of his greenlit. Whatever the case, this is a time for celebration. And a peek onto social media indicates that fans are also over the moon about the announcement.

Sam Raimi potentially directing an MCU film? pic.twitter.com/t1TcEW3tPk — Jack Ringer (@RingerrrJR) February 6, 2020

I have no doubt Raimi still got it (the first Ash vs Evil Dead season was proof enough) BUT the real question will be how much freedom will the damn studio give him. — Guillaume Babey (@WilliamBabey) February 6, 2020

SAM RAIMI IS BACK BABYYYYY SAM ALWAYS WANTED TO DIRECT DOCTOR STRANGE. HE HAS LOVED THAT CHARACTER SINCE HE WAS A KID. I AM SO HAPPY FOR MY MAN — roby loves the prequels (@iamthatroby) February 6, 2020

if the news is true then Doctor Strange 2 is now back to being my most anticipated MCU film — Ali ✨💫 (@UltimaHeart) February 6, 2020

Me and the Raimi stans on our way to Doctor Strange 2pic.twitter.com/CGt7qaNwVE — Nick @ Re:Mind hype (@KingEphemera) February 6, 2020

[whispers]Sam Raimi is an experienced budget-conscious shooter who has managed large greenscreen-intensive productions on a compressed schedule for Disney before, has decades of producer experience of his own and a long relationship with Kevin Feige. — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) February 6, 2020

Since Sam Raimi is directing Doctor Strange 2 I hope we get this scene again but instead with Doctor Strange pic.twitter.com/MPXFVKdCaJ — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) February 6, 2020

I love that Bruce Campbell starts trending as soon as Raimi is announced as the Doctor Strange director pic.twitter.com/57ZupxdIJt — Adam (@NotSoEvilDead) February 6, 2020

As many fans have pointed out, if Raimi’s in the director’s chair, would it be asking too much for an MCU cameo from Bruce Campbell and Ted Raimi? Also, you’ve got to get the Delta 88 in there somewhere, too.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit cinemas on May 5th, 2021.