Though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still quite a while away from hitting theaters, some early details are already beginning to surface on the web regarding the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing, painting a very exciting picture of what’s to come. But earlier tonight, the blockbuster suffered a huge setback.

Yes, as you’ve surely heard by now, director Scott Derrickson exited the project, shocking us all. After having helmed the first movie to great success and seeming very eager to get back behind the camera for the sequel, it was certainly surprising to see him depart. And while the full story behind him leaving will probably come out over the next few days, the official reason is apparently “creative differences.”

Or so says Derrickson himself, as the director took to Twitter a few hours ago to break the silence, saying the following:

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

So, a pretty standard statement, then, and nothing too groundbreaking. Still, it’s nice to hear from Derrickson amidst all this chaos, even if it seems that there’s more to the story that he’s not saying. And again, we imagine that’ll all come out over the next few days.

For now, though, we wouldn’t begin to worry just yet. After all, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t hit cinemas until May 7th, 2021, so there’s certainly enough time to find a replacement. And Marvel is already hard at work on doing just that, apparently. It’s unclear as of yet who they may be eyeing, but the fans are already beginning to voice their own picks online and as soon as we get an update from the studio, we’ll be sure to let you know. Stay tuned.