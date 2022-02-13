The Sorcerer Supreme is back in the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the new trailer teasing astonishing new details.

With hints towards Professor X, Ultron sentries, a villainous Scarlet Witch, and the desecration of the multiverse, Doctor Strange will have his work cut out for him.

The trailer’s hint of Patrick Stewart’s return as Professor X from the Fox X-Men films is the major talking point, with him potentially becoming the first mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This would also go a long way to confirm speculation that Multiverse of Madness will be an absolute cameo city.

Directed by Spider-Man trilogy helmsman Sam Raimi, the trailer teases a darker reality than other Marvel properties, and some otherworldly creatures.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, and a variant of Strange, while Benedict Wong is back as Wong. Chiwatel Ejiofor’s return as Baron Mordo also poses another threat to Strange in what is looking like an uphill battle for the Sorcerer Supreme. Elizabeth Olsen’s arc as Scarlet Witch sees her cross paths with Doctor Strange as a potential villain as well.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due out on May 6, and is looking like a grand return for Sam Raimi to the world of blockbusters.