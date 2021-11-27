Benedict Cumberbatch breaks down extensive ‘Doctor Strange 2’ reshoots

Almost every major production has reshoots built into the filming schedule so that all bases remain covered, but alarm bells were set ringing when it was revealed just how extensive the additional photography on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was set to be.

Reports indicated that the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster would be reassembling the cast and crew to work six days a week right up until the end of the year, which came hot on the heels of the reality-bending comic book adaptation being delayed by a further two months.

Naturally, all sorts of speculation began making the rounds that Sam Raimi’s sequel was in big trouble, but in the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, star Benedict Cumberbatch explained the method behind the Multiverse of Madness heading back in front of cameras.

“We’re in the middle of reshoots and we’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realize the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID, etc. We were so delayed in production because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower.”

There’s a slight possibility that the first footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could come either attached with or shortly after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home given how closely the two are connected, and Marvel might want to get out in front of the reports that the reshoots are anything other than a necessary requirement to ensure the project is firing on all cylinders when it finally comes to theaters in May of next year.