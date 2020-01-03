Benedict Cumberbatch first joined the Marvel universe in 2016’s Doctor Strange, quickly becoming one of the most popular heroes in the MCU. To date, he’s featured in four movies – his debut origins film, Thor: Ragnarok and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He’s due to star in a fifth as well in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out in May 2021. Apart from 2020, then, that’ll mean he’s appeared in one Marvel movie per year since 2016.

Clearly, the British star has been pretty busy with the MCU over the past half a decade, which is why he might be about to say goodbye to the franchise following Doctor Strange 2. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight, the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel and that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, all of which we know to be true – say that Cumberbatch’s contract expires with the upcoming sequel and, at present, the actor’s not ready to sign up for more and may leave behind the role of the Sorcerer Supreme following his second solo movie.

That said, We Got This Covered has been told that he could still pull a Chris Evans. The Captain America star completed his contract with Infinity War but agreed to do one more to bring his character’s journey to a close in Endgame. If Cumberbatch likewise decided to pick up one more movie, we’re hearing it would be New Avengers, the next big team-up flick for the MCU. As of yet, though, Marvel is said to be leaving it up to him and is unsure which way he’ll go.

And while he still hasn’t made any firm decisions just yet, it’s unsurprising to hear that Cumberbatch may be ready to move on. The Oscar-nominated actor has always enjoyed a highly versatile career, and while you definitely can’t say his superhero commitments have limited his other projects, he may still want to put this chapter of his life behind him and focus on new challenges. Saying sayonara to Strange after 5-6 years would also echo Sherlock, his previous longest-running role, wrapping up after 7 years in 2017.

Cumberbatch’s exit wouldn’t cause too many shockwaves in the MCU, either, given the influx of fresh blood about to enter the franchise in the coming years, but losing Doctor Strange would probably still come as a big blow to fans. As such, let’s hope he sticks around until at least New Avengers.