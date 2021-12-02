Benedict Cumberbatch had no idea Harry Styles joined the MCU

While the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are under no obligation to keep up to date with the latest developments in the franchise, almost everyone with an internet connection was fully aware that Harry Styles was set for his debut as Eros weeks before Eternals was released.

The second post-credits stinger featuring the offscreen debut of Mahershala Ali’s Blade didn’t get spoiled ahead of time, but the former One Direction member’s latest acting gig was widely shared online from the second the red carpet premiere of Chloe Zhao’s cosmic epic was over.

However, news didn’t manage to reach as far as Benedict Cumberbatch, even though he’s spent the majority of the year shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the actor did reveal to Entertainment Tonight that he’s a big fan of the MCU’s newest high-profile recruit.

“I didn’t even know he was, I’m so out of the loop. He’s great, really great.”

Given the extensive reshoots and multiple setbacks that have affected Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Cumberbatch can be forgiven for not being abreast of the Eternals debutant. The Sorcerer Supreme has enough on his plate as it is with Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing two weeks from tomorrow, without having to concern himself with what’s going on beyond the stars.