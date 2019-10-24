Watch Benedict Cumberbatch’s Awesome Impression Of Robert Downey Jr.

Benedict Cumberbatch is quite famous for being able to do some pretty impressive impressions, his most famous one being Jar Jar Binks. However, it seems as though he may have added a new one to his list in the form of his MCU co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Downey Jr., was on The Jenny McCarthy Show promoting his new film, The Current War, and she asked him to do a few impressions for the listeners, and the British actor did as he was told.

However, the first impression she asked him to perform was a bit of a tricky one for him, since it’s not one he’s used to doing at all. McCarthy asked Cumberbatch to impersonate Robert Downey Jr., and that’s certainly a tough impression to get right. And while it wasn’t perfect by any means, it was still a pretty good attempt as he got some of the mannerisms spot on.

Cumberbatch, who recently weighed in on the recent Marvel movie criticisms by prominent Hollywood filmmakers, was able to recreate Downey’s rather manic manner quite well, which is especially apparent when he’s playing Tony Stark. He probably managed to do this after observing the actor on set for so long whilst filming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with him.

In any case, the host asked him to finish off by doing some impersonations that he’s more used to doing. Namely, Harrison Ford, which he’s done a few times before, and his real party piece, Jar Jar Binks, which is always worth a listen. You can check them both out in the video up above and as for the next time Benedict Cumberbatch will seen in the MCU, that’ll be in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, which is rumored to be a real wild ride.