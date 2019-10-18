Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Plot Leak Teases A Wild Ride

Benedict Cumberbatch is definitely gonna have his hands full come 2021. Following up on an earlier leak, it seems that even more juicy tidbits of info about the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have dropped courtesy of the generous folks over at Reddit.

A user by the name of u/calebcold3 posted an info dump to the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit this week and while we advise taking it with the usual grain of salt, it does sound pretty plausible that this could be what the plot of the hugely anticipated sequel entails.

See below for what’s been shared:

The Scarlet Witch creates the “Multiverse of Madness” after falling under the influence of Nightmare. Doctor Strange must rescue her to prevent the collapse of reality.

Strange assembles a team of sorcerers to help him navigate the Multiverse of Madness, consisted of Wong, Mordo, Clea and Drumm. Strange and Mordo clash on whether Wanda can be saved or must be executed. Strange and Clea develop a bond. Wong and Drumm have an unlikely friendship.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are (obviously) returning. Rebecca Ferguson and Aldis Hodge are in talks for Clea and Drumm. Tilda Swinton will make an appearance as the Ancient One.

Several high-profile male and female actors are being discussed for Nightmare, including Eva Green, Emily Blunt, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Natalie Dormer, Ewan McGregor, James McAvoy, Cillian Murphy, Dan Stevens and Jared Leto.

If true, this is some good stuff we got going on here. We already kind of knew about Nightmare influencing Scarlet Witch from the previous drop, but the inclusion of Mordo as an ally and introducing Clea and Drumm is new stuff. I for sure thought Mordo was going to be the next Doctor Strange villain, but it looks like they might be angling him to be a bigger big bad for later on. I also have no idea who Clea or Drumm are, as I’m not a comics guy, but I’ll watch Rebecca Ferguson read the gosh dang phone book, so this sounds pretty good to me.

Also, let us look at that list of potential actors for Nightmare’s casting. I’m glad that they’re going with the whole “ethereal being is genderless” angle, because casting a wide net can work wonders. Out of those proposed, Eva Green, Vanessa Kirby and Dan Stevens are at the top of my personal list. Kirby’s eyes are magical, Green is literally a dark goddess incarnate and we all know from The Guest that Stevens can be menacing while also being so hot that I, even as a straight man, can only wonder.

Some of those names are troublesome, though. I kinda wish Jared Leto would just go back to making subpar emo pop-rock. But hey, I don’t work in Hollywood, I just cover it. What about you folks at home? What do you think about the potential casting of Obi-Wan as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ big bad? Let us know below.