Benedict Cumberbatch Addresses If Doctor Strange Is The Avengers’ New Leader

With Iron Man and Captain America both bowing out in Avengers: Endgame, as things stand, the Avengers are currently without a leader. The question of who will take over as the new captain of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is one that fans are hotly debating, then, but it’s a mystery that those involved with Marvel Studios are refusing to solve right now. Benedict Cumberbatch, for instance, is remaining tight-lipped on if Doctor Strange could get the job.

While speaking with Variety, the actor was asked if the Sorcerer Supreme might become the new leader of the team. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star intriguingly didn’t have a response ready to go for that question, instead replying with, “I’d have to think about that one,” with a knowing smile. See for yourself in the interview clip below:

Cumberbatch is one of the most reliable of the MCU actors when it comes to dodging spoilers, so this is just another instance of him keeping Marvel’s secrets safe. But can we take his refusal to comment as a sign that there is something to hide and that Strange really is “the new Iron Man”, as the interview puts it? Well, possibly. Strange certainly is a major central figure of the franchise these days, particularly seeing as he’s at the center of the exploration of the multiverse that’s about to occur.

On the other hand, there are a couple of other major contenders for the position of the Avengers’ next boss. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel stands out, given her military background and rank, similar to Steve Rogers before her, which makes her a logical choice for team leader. The same can also be said for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

Maybe Doctor Strange‘s place on the team will become clearer over his next couple of appearances. First in this December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and then in March’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.