Benedict Cumberbatch reacts to the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Having briefly disappeared from our screens, with his cameo in Sam Mendes’ acclaimed 1917 marking his sole appearance between the release of April 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and March 2021’s The Courier, Benedict Cumberbatch has returned with a vengeance.

On top of winning strong notices for his central turn in the aforementioned Cold War thriller, the actor also lent solid support in gripping drama The Mauritanian, headlined offbeat biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, is virtually guaranteed to land an Academy Award nomination for The Power of the Dog, and made his grand reentry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As well as backing up Tom Holland’s title hero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cumberbatch has solo sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming in May, so it’s no surprise he was thrilled to celebrate his recent successes during an interview with Deadline.

“I’m thrilled at the reaction to the teaser trailer at the end of Spider-Man; I’m thrilled at the reaction that film’s been having. I mean, it’s been a bit of a moment, to be honest.”

Wong is in trouble in new Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness image 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It’s been an incredible year for the 45 year-old, popping up in no less than five movies, one of which currently ranks as the eighth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema. Multiverse of Madness is finally arriving five and a half years after the first Doctor Strange, and it looks set to continue Cumberbatch’s hot streak for at least a little while longer.