‘The Power of the Dog’ makes Netflix history at the Golden Globes

Netflix is no longer viewed by the Hollywood old guard as a noisy upstart, but as a genuine competitor, with the streaming service finding an increasing level of awards season glory on an annual basis, because over 200 million subscribers and tens of billions of dollars being spent on content annually will have that sort of effect.

While the company is still searching for that elusive Best Picture win at the Academy Awards, Jane Campion’s acclaimed literary adaptation The Power of the Dog made history last night by becoming the first Netflix original to scoop the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

First Image Revealed From Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Drama The Power Of The Dog 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Campion also landed the Best Director trophy, so it was a good night all around for the team behind the emotionally powerful piece, even if the Golden Globes themselves were relegated to a footnote in the pop culture conversation after largely being shunned by a number of major publications, and even TV networks.

The Power of the Dog has achieved what Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Marriage Story, and The Irishman could not by snagging the top dramatic prize, which will no doubt give the movie’s Oscar chances a significant boost, especially when no clear front-runner has emerged in a great deal of the major categories.