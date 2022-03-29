Benedict Cumberbatch says ‘Doctor Strange 2’ lives up to the title and then some

For the most part, Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels have stuck to the tried and trusted template of being named along the lines of Superhero Name: Insert Subtitle Here. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with that, change can often be a good thing, and there’s no better example of fresh nomenclature than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sam Raimi’s return to the comic book sandbox looks bold, bonkers, and quite brilliant if it manages to live up to the increasing levels of hype, but Benedict Cumberbatch is confident that his long-awaited second solo movie will be able to deliver the goods when it comes to theaters on May 6.

In fact, the actor revealed to Total Film that the mystical misadventure will live up to the title and then some, which also came accompanying by a new image of the Sorcerer Supreme with Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, both of which you can check out below.

“It’s going to be a completely mind-bending, thrilling ride. It really is. The title speaks for the experience of watching it, I believe, and certainly of making it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of multiverse, and a lot of Doctor Strange.”

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' image with America Chavez 1 of 2

The marketing campaign for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn’t kicked into high gear quite yet, but it’s only a matter of time before the bombardment of new footage, trailers, TV spots, and the rest begins in earnest. The title hero’s first film isn’t regarded as top-tier MCU by a lot of fans, but we’re beginning to feel increasingly confident that the second chapter might just be able to deliver on the limitless potential.