Watch: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Cinemark trailer reveals new footage

We’re a little over five weeks away from the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it’s not before time.

While the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four projects have been afflicted by the pandemic in one way or another, few have suffered as much as Sam Raimi’s sequel. The mind-warping blockbuster has been delayed by an entire year, and that’s without even mentioning a change in director, or the extensive reshoots that were ongoing as recently as a couple of weeks back.

On the plus side, everything we’ve seen from Multiverse of Madness so far has promised a jaw-dropping dive into the limitless possibilities of the MCU’s expansion into alternate realities and splintering timelines, with a new Cinemark trailer showcasing some fresh footage of Scarlet Witch for good measure.

The new look at Wanda Maximoff reveals the franchise’s most powerful character indulging in a spell or ritual of some kind, with the camera swooping around her in true Raimi fashion. Ever since WandaVision concluded, plenty of fans have expected Primetime Emy and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Olsen to be revealed as the villain of the piece, and the latest trailer isn’t going to do much to assuage those doubts.

Technically, we’ve got no idea who the big bad of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be, and that level of mystery is an exciting prospect when Spider-Man: No Way Home was besieged by leaks and spoilers on an almost daily basis.