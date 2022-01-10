‘WandaVision’ fans devastated after Elizabeth Olsen misses out on a Golden Globe

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been through this before, getting their hopes up that WandaVision would go home with its arms full of trophies, only to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series leave empty-handed instead.

You’d have thought that may have softened the blow somewhat when last night’s Golden Globes saw Elizabeth Olsen lose out to Mare of Easttown‘s Kate Winslet for the second consecutive awards ceremony following the Primetime Emmys, but as you can see from the reactions below, that clearly wasn’t the case.

golden globe winner elizabeth olsen pic.twitter.com/72fNCuxNHB — 𝐋𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚 (@lumila_gomez) January 9, 2022

Despite not winning the award, Elizabeth Olsen still made history for the MCU as the 1st female #GoldenGlobe acting award nominee for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the hit series Wandavision.



We are always proud of her!

(See you next year, Golden Globes, because I said so.) pic.twitter.com/RrfJY7jpPB — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) January 10, 2022

Me seeing Elizabeth Olsen lose yet another award for WandaVision. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mxMXolojek — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 10, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen was robbed and we all know it was Rigged #GoldenGlobes — Tony Garcia (@thelifedream420) January 10, 2022

what do you mean elizabeth olsen didn't get a golden globe for wandavision. — osphai (@heartsforsylvee) January 10, 2022

I’m sorry but. Regardless of how you feel about comic book promotes being pushed for awards. You can’t deny the fact that Elizabeth Olsen has been snubbed. She should have won the Emmy and she should have won the golden globe #Goldenglobes2022 #ElizabethOlsen #WandaVision — ¥ (@IGiveOpinions01) January 10, 2022

how the hell Elizabeth Olsen didn't win a golden globe for WandaVision?? 😡☹️ #GoldenGlobes #ElizabethOlsen #WandaVision — SahilRaj (@tsahilraj) January 10, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen didn’t win a golden globe… pic.twitter.com/2sQAvFWrxl — Juliette (@JetteSwiftie) January 10, 2022

No matter what the #goldenglobes say, Elizabeth Olsen is a winner and the mtv awards knows it pic.twitter.com/g9i20VhFsh — comfort for scarzzie stans (@safescarzzie) January 10, 2022

WandaVision supporters have become accustomed to seeing the reality-bending adventure in WestView snubbed by Hollywood’s awards bodies, with Kathryn Hahn’s turn as Agatha Harkness becoming a particularly sore point of contention. After being robbed at the Emmys despite going in as the heavy favorite, the actress didn’t even land a nomination at the Golden Globes, which was deemed as a huge oversight.

Of course, Winslet is one of the greatest talents of her generation and delivers the latest in consistent line of powerhouse performances in Mare of Easttown, so it’s hard to say that she didn’t deserve it. On the plus side, we’ve only got four more months to go until Olsen returns as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.