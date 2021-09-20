MCU Fans Devastated After Elizabeth Olsen Misses Out On An Emmy

Nobody’s going to deny the fact that Elizabeth Olsen delivered one of the year’s best television performances in WandaVision, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first foray into episodic storytelling. The actress won rave reviews every week for her turn in the series, and she was fully deserving of a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Naturally, the fanbase was overjoyed when she was shortlisted in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, but Olsen was up against some serious competition. The field also included Genius: Aretha‘s Cynthia Erivo, recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recruit and I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, The Queen’s Gambit‘s Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy and Mare of Easttown‘s Kate Winslet, who happens to be one of the modern era’s greatest talents.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet was confident heading into the ceremony that WandaVision‘s leading lady would be walking out of the door with an Emmy in her back pocket.

emmy winner elizabeth olsen

emmy winner elizabeth olsen

emmy winner elizabeth olsen

emmy winner elizabeth olsen

emmy winner elizabeth olsen

emmy winner elizabeth olsen — Yas (@minsouzaaa) September 19, 2021

Manifesting Emmy Award Winner Elizabeth Olsen — ✨Abbie 🪓 Nightmare Time 2✨ (@AbiiMaryy) September 19, 2021

elizabeth olsen better win this emmy, wanda vision was my favorite show i’ve seen in a long time and she absolutely delivered — harry is my friend 🐇 (@myloverry) September 19, 2021

Hoping Lizzie wins tonight! #ElizabethOlsen — lizzie olsen (@giveuswandapop) September 19, 2021

ELIZABETH OLSEN IS GONNA WIN!!!! — david | elizabeth olsen's slave (@lizzieolsenson) September 19, 2021

wandavision and lizzie olsen better win that goddamn emmy or its HEXES FOR EVERYONE — sup sluts (@methyew) September 19, 2021

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, and Winslet went home with the prize to add to a collection that’s already overflowing with accolades including an Academy Award, four Golden Globes and a Grammy. WandaVision earned the recognition that it got, but Olsen and the rest of the creative team ended up walking away empty-handed.