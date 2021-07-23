Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Think Storm May Have Been Cast
Production is now underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and there are less than twelve months to go until the hotly-anticipated sequel hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Up until very recently, Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta stood alone as the only new addition confirmed for the ensemble, with many fans speculating that he’ll play Namor the Sub-Mariner, and the latest recruit is also generating plenty of chatter.
Michaela Coel has boarded the project, and while she’s not a household name just yet, the multi-hyphenate talent has rocketed to mainstream attention over the last year as the creator, writer, co-director, executive producer and lead of I May Destroy You, one of the most acclaimed TV shows of 2020 that won five BAFTAs and is currently up for nine Emmys.
It’s a huge get for Wakanda Forever to snag a star that’s rising up the Hollywood ranks so rapidly, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans think Coel may have been cast as Storm.
The X-Men are on their way to the MCU, that isn’t up for debate, but Storm slotting into the second Black Panther makes a lot of sense. Ororo Munroe has been linked with a part in the latest chapter since long before leading man Chadwick Boseman passed away, and in the comic books the powerful mutant has plenty of strong ties to Wakanda, so it makes a great deal of sense to continue slowly assimilating the former Fox characters into the Marvel Studios mythos.
Of course, it’s not a guarantee by any stretch of the imagination, but it wouldn’t be hard to join those particular dots, either. As shooting on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues, we should be getting more and more confirmations as to who’s playing who, Storm or otherwise.
