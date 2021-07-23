Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Think Storm May Have Been Cast

Production is now underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and there are less than twelve months to go until the hotly-anticipated sequel hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Up until very recently, Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta stood alone as the only new addition confirmed for the ensemble, with many fans speculating that he’ll play Namor the Sub-Mariner, and the latest recruit is also generating plenty of chatter.

Michaela Coel has boarded the project, and while she’s not a household name just yet, the multi-hyphenate talent has rocketed to mainstream attention over the last year as the creator, writer, co-director, executive producer and lead of I May Destroy You, one of the most acclaimed TV shows of 2020 that won five BAFTAs and is currently up for nine Emmys.

It’s a huge get for Wakanda Forever to snag a star that’s rising up the Hollywood ranks so rapidly, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans think Coel may have been cast as Storm.

I know Emmy nominee Michaela Coel just got cast for Black Panther Wakanda Forever🔥



She would be the perfect Storm no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/Ebcp7akoGO — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) July 21, 2021

Michaela coel as storm naurr It’s the FUTURE I CAN SEE — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) July 21, 2021

Michaela Coel receiving the news that she'll be playing Storm in Black Panther 2 pic.twitter.com/3pYOGTLUbn — Joe 🥤 (@JoePassmore) July 21, 2021

Marvel wouldn't cast such a phenomenal actress like Michaela Coel just to play any character. Storm is indeed coming I can feel it pic.twitter.com/7eiF8RfNOm — Mutant (@gagamutant) July 21, 2021

MICHAELA COEL IS STORM?? AND NO ONE TOLD ME??? — astrid saw black widow!! (@jessicadamnd4y) July 22, 2021

Excited to hear Michaela Coel is joining Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever.



I've been imagining her as STORM for a while now! It's almost too much to hope for!!! pic.twitter.com/D5e5aQHyDV — Aman Chaudhary – Artist✌🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@AmanCreates) July 22, 2021

Michaela Coel as Storm in Wakanda Forever is the perfect segway for the X-Men’s introduction into the MCU. LETS MANIFEST 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wAOsRHzA5u — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 21, 2021

WHAT IF:

Michaela Coel is STORM? https://t.co/sxrFMK0sHK — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) July 21, 2021

Michaela Coel playing Storm would be like several cultural resets. Wow. — Ryan, Mistress of the Dark (@agreatprincess) July 21, 2021

OMG,ARE WE FINALLY GETTING THE STORM WE DESERVE?!?!!



‘Black Panther 2’ Casts Michaela Coel For ‘Wakanda Forever’ – Variety https://t.co/7qjtyBsDHD — 🌊✨ (@sriracha_vibes) July 21, 2021

can you imagine if michaela coel enters the MCU as Storm?!?! I'll collapse #WakandaForever — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 21, 2021

The X-Men are on their way to the MCU, that isn’t up for debate, but Storm slotting into the second Black Panther makes a lot of sense. Ororo Munroe has been linked with a part in the latest chapter since long before leading man Chadwick Boseman passed away, and in the comic books the powerful mutant has plenty of strong ties to Wakanda, so it makes a great deal of sense to continue slowly assimilating the former Fox characters into the Marvel Studios mythos.

Of course, it’s not a guarantee by any stretch of the imagination, but it wouldn’t be hard to join those particular dots, either. As shooting on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues, we should be getting more and more confirmations as to who’s playing who, Storm or otherwise.