Namor Trends Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Casting Rumors

Shooting on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to kick off at the end of next month, with the blockbuster second installment in the series poised to hit theaters in July 2022. It’s going to be a bittersweet experience for the cast, crew and fans given the absence Chadwick Boseman, but we’ve got every confidence in director Ryan Coogler to deliver a follow-up that furthers the story while also paying tribute to the leading man’s indelible legacy.

The majority of the principal supporting players from Black Panther have been confirmed for a return, but the only new addition to the cast announced so far is Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta. And ever since the actor was first revealed to be part of the project, speculation has been swirling that he’s playing Namor the Sub-Mariner, who’s been rumored for Wakanda Forever since long before Boseman’s passing.

A report was circulating yesterday claiming that Huerta did indeed signed on as the King of Atlantis, and while it hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios as of yet, that didn’t stop fans from getting hyped over the prospect of the 40 year-old bringing the longtime comic book favorite to life, as you can see from the reactions below.

It was confirmed by the writers of Avengers: Endgame that Okoye’s reference to underwater tremors near her country was a direct nod towards Namor and Atlantis, while in comic book canon it’s the millennia-spanning war between the Eternals and the Deviants that’s responsible for sinking the kingdom in the first place. That’s two significant pieces already in play, so there’s definitely a strong possibility that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is giving us Huerta as Namor.

