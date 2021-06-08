Namor Trends Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Casting Rumors

Shooting on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to kick off at the end of next month, with the blockbuster second installment in the series poised to hit theaters in July 2022. It’s going to be a bittersweet experience for the cast, crew and fans given the absence Chadwick Boseman, but we’ve got every confidence in director Ryan Coogler to deliver a follow-up that furthers the story while also paying tribute to the leading man’s indelible legacy.

The majority of the principal supporting players from Black Panther have been confirmed for a return, but the only new addition to the cast announced so far is Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta. And ever since the actor was first revealed to be part of the project, speculation has been swirling that he’s playing Namor the Sub-Mariner, who’s been rumored for Wakanda Forever since long before Boseman’s passing.

A report was circulating yesterday claiming that Huerta did indeed signed on as the King of Atlantis, and while it hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios as of yet, that didn’t stop fans from getting hyped over the prospect of the 40 year-old bringing the longtime comic book favorite to life, as you can see from the reactions below.

I hope this is true. He will be brilliant as Namor. Also numerous paths back for Killmonger. https://t.co/YgJegIPne9 — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) June 7, 2021

If Namor gonna be in Black Panther 2 I would like to see the sinking of Atlantis in the Eternals movie to set him up👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ss1kBO8JCo — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) June 7, 2021

kevin feige doing loki interviews when the namor casting news dropped: pic.twitter.com/3BP5PSkSBi — Carlos✟ (@eternalswilson) June 7, 2021

NAMOR THE FIRST, KING OF THE SEVEN SEAS pic.twitter.com/vos8y7SdK2 — *vwoop* (@616Havok) June 7, 2021

It’s being reported that Tenoch Huerta is playing NAMOR in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever! Before anyone starts hating on this casting, remember that Tom Hiddleston was relatively unknown before playing #Loki Marvel has not missed with their casting! pic.twitter.com/brpziz0fYk — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 7, 2021

When they announce Storm right after Namor in Black Panther 2>> pic.twitter.com/ol0SrLV0x4 — devin ‎۞ (@marvlstrange) June 7, 2021

Me when Namor makes his mcu debut pic.twitter.com/xQKPdlMqwe — 🔥 Toro's PR Manager (@616toro) June 5, 2021

reminder, Namor fucks and he doesn't discriminate I cant wait to see it in the mcu pic.twitter.com/975v4aYLeJ — cat boy Charles (@carpfishboy) June 7, 2021

Seems like Atlantis and Namor are going to be inspired by Aztec and Mayan culture. They were casting Namora and Attunq as Mayan warriors and Namor himself is played by a Hispanic actor. I’m actually really excited about this. It differentiates MCU Atlantis from Aquaman pic.twitter.com/N1YDrbAluD — Myster Man (@MrMansMansMan) June 7, 2021

I don't care about Namor's motivation. I don't care about the contrast between Wakanda and Atlantis. I don't care if the movie makes some social commentary or not. I only care about one thing! VIOLENCE. pic.twitter.com/ftW83Ykwnr — (INSERT BLACK CHARACTER) Deserves Better (@GL2814_3) June 7, 2021

It was confirmed by the writers of Avengers: Endgame that Okoye’s reference to underwater tremors near her country was a direct nod towards Namor and Atlantis, while in comic book canon it’s the millennia-spanning war between the Eternals and the Deviants that’s responsible for sinking the kingdom in the first place. That’s two significant pieces already in play, so there’s definitely a strong possibility that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is giving us Huerta as Namor.