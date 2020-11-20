Narcos: Mexico Star Cast As Black Panther 2 Villain

From almost the second Black Panther 2 was officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, speculation began pointing to Namor making his long-awaited debut in the MCU. After all, Kevin Feige had teased the character on a few occasions already, and the writers of Avengers: Endgame even confirmed that Okoye making mention of underwater tremors near Wakanda was indeed a hint towards Atlantis and the Sub-Mariner.

But after Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in August, the project will no doubt have to be reworked from the ground up. What that means for the villains is still unclear, but it does seem like Marvel has a plan in place now, as The Hollywood Reporter brings word this evening that Tenoch Huerta, who starred in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, is in talks to play one of the film’s antagonists.

Unfortunately, THR can’t say which character Huerta is looking to bring to life, but his casting at least indicates that the studio is ready to begin moving forward with production on the project. In fact, the outlet notes that shooting will get underway this July in Atlanta, with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett all expected to return – which doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Details beyond that are hazy, but the wheels are clearly beginning to turn behind the scenes on Black Panther 2 and with any luck, we’ll begin to learn more about what to expect from the hugely anticipated sequel, and how it’ll deal with the loss of Chadwick Boseman, in the not too distant future.

In the meantime, though, tell us, which villain do you think Huerta could be playing? As always, sound off in the comments section down below.