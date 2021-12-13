‘WandaVision’ fans furious after Golden Globes snub Kathryn Hahn

The Golden Globe nominations have been revealed, which means that the shocks, snubs and surprises will no doubt be blowing up your Twitter feed for the rest of the day. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans tend to speak louder than most, though, and they’re experiencing mixed emotions over how WandaVision has fared.

While the franchise’s first Disney Plus show missed out on a Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination, stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany did at least land nods for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.

However, social media is already reacting furiously to the lack of Kathryn Hahn in the Supporting Actress shortlist, after previously voicing serious dissatisfaction at how she was robbed at the Primetime Emmys having gone into the ceremony as the heavy favorite.

Here’s what I don’t like:



-Kathryn Hahn getting snubbed

-It seems like critics aren’t a fan of Don’t Look Up which makes me think it’s overrated. pic.twitter.com/qzCW6hRs1J — Sarah |/|ayersohn (@Maayerson) December 13, 2021

But also what about Kathryn Hahn?



This is Agatha Harkness erasure pic.twitter.com/onRFwMvT4e — L to the O-Gigi (@girlsnotgreyjoy) December 13, 2021

No nominaron a Kathryn Hahn ??! — Giuli. (@Giuli_SF) December 13, 2021

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

WHERE IS KATHRYN HAHN?? #GoldenGlobes — sweet kate (@Katarina1204) December 13, 2021

No nod for Kathryn Hahn though 😢 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/JbmhGj0XFn — Geek Ireland (@GeekIreland) December 13, 2021

The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge, Dopesick‘s Kaitlyn Dever, Maid‘s Andie MacDowell, Succession‘s Sarah Snook and Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham make up the contenders, which is a fairly impressive array of talent. WandaVision began rolling out in January, so it’s evidently been overtaken in the eyes of voters by a fresher batch of content.

On the plus side, Hahn is getting her own MCU series eventually, with Agatha: House of Harkness set to make up for all the upset caused by her continued omission from the awards season conversation.