‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ star responds to relentless Mephisto rumors

The name Mephisto has already become a running joke among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, and we’re not even a year into Phase Four yet. The comic book version of the devil has been named as a potential antagonist so many times that people have now turned the ominous threat into an online laughing stock.

It all began with WandaVision, when countless theories touted Mephisto as the big bad of the show, only for Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to be revealed as the villain instead. We went through the exact same thing again when a stained glass window was spotted in Loki‘s promotional materials, before Doctor Strange’s erratic behavior in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer had some folks believing he was being impersonated.

Hahn has her own spinoff series on the way with Agatha: House of Harkness in the works for Disney Plus, and during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she was asked if this would be the project where the Mephisto rumors finally come true.

“I keep hearing that. I have no idea. That was like a big thing during WandaVision, but I have no, who knows. I mean, I think right now, like anything, like Marvel, I mean who knows it’s anything is probably possible, but like, I have never heard anything definitive about that at all. I mean, I didn’t even know the title of the show until it was released to the public, like they keep it so tight.”

Agatha: House of Harkness was the most-liked reveal from Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus Day announcements, so regardless of whether or not Mephisto actually shows up this time, fans are hyped to see Hahn take top billing in her own project, especially after she was snubbed at the Primetime Emmys.