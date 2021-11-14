Agatha: House Of Harkness Is Marvel’s Most-Liked Disney Plus Day Reveal

The internet was left heartbroken when Kathryn Hahn didn’t land a Primetime Emmy for her performance in Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision, and industry insiders were just as shocked given that she was the heavy favorite heading into the ceremony, but at least we know she’ll be getting a second bite at the cherry.

The response was about as enthusiastic as you’d expect when it was first announced that the actress would be getting her own Disney Plus spinoff as part of an overall deal she’d signed with Marvel Studios, even if Hahn tried to play it coy when asked directly about the project.

Agatha: House of Harkness Gets An Official Logo

Of course, she was merely deflecting the attention until Disney Plus Day, when Agatha: House of Harkness was officially confirmed, and given a logo for good measure. Once again proving her popularity as one of Phase Four’s breakout favorites, the reveal was comfortably the most-liked of the MCU announcements made during the streaming event.

At the time of writing, the Agatha: House of Harkness tweet has amassed over 40,000 likes and counting, well ahead of the 35,000 to have approved of animated prequel Spider-Man: Freshman Year. We don’t know a thing about it other than the title, which just goes to show how much of an impression the centuries-old witch made on fans during her WandaVision stint.