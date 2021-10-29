Kathryn Hahn Says There’s No Such Thing As A WandaVision Spinoff

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were shocked when Kathryn Hahn failed to land a Primetime Emmy for her supporting performance in Disney Plus series WandaVision, with many insiders and analysts sharing their belief that she’d been robbed after going into the ceremony as the front-runner.

However, that disappointment was swiftly offset when it was revealed the actress had signed a deal with Marvel Studios to recur in a number of projects throughout the Phase Four film and television slate, including a solo series focusing on Agatha Harkness.

While the announcement described the show as a WandaVision spinoff, Hahn addressed the situation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight by intriguingly saying that no such thing exists.

“I don’t know if there is such a thing as a WandaVision spinoff, honey. I have to be honest, all I can say is I love Agatha. As we know, anything can happen in Marvel. So who knows?”

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Either she’s maintaining the veil of secrecy that’s become par for the course with Marvel Studios, or Hahn’s next outing in the franchise isn’t a WandaVision spinoff at all. After all, Agatha has literally been around for hundreds of years before we first meet her in WestView, so it isn’t as if the streaming service would be short of storytelling options when her in-canon history dates back to the 1600s.

The when, where and why doesn’t really matter in the long run when audiences will be thrilled to see the breakout favorite on their screens again, regardless of how it fits into the established MCU mythology.