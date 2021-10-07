MCU Fans Freaking Out Over WandaVision Spinoff

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion into episodic storytelling isn’t even a year old yet, but two of the five shows slated for 2021 already have spinoffs in the works. Hawkeye debutant Echo was confirmed for her own solo series a while back, and the news recently broke that WandaVision fan favorite Agatha Harkness will also headline her own show.

Kathryn Hahn deservedly landed a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance, and the news came burdened with the additional information that she’s signed a larger overall deal with Marvel Studios to recur throughout the franchise, which means we could be seeing a whole lot more of Agatha on both the big and small screens.

Needless to say, the internet reacted to the news that Hahn was gearing up to take center stage in her own adventure exactly as you’d expect, which you can see from some of the reactions below.

Kevin Feige has teased a return for Hahn plenty of times already, while the star had made it perfectly clear that she was game for more MCU witchcraft and wizardry, but it sounds as though the deal has been in the works for some time. It’s great news all-round, with WandaVision‘s scene-stealer one of Phase Four’s early breakout favorites.