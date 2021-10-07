Fan Favorite WandaVision Character Getting A Disney Plus Spinoff

Fans were devastated when WandaVision went home empty-handed at the Primetime Emmys, and while Elizabeth Olsen was always an outsider to win in her category given the strength of the competition, many insiders and analysts believe Kathryn Hahn was robbed after missing out on Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Kevin Feige has reassured us on multiple occasions that it wouldn’t be too long until we saw the actress return as Agatha Harkness, and Variety has now revealed that Hahn is set to headline her own Disney Plus spinoff series. Plot details remain unclear for now, but the project is described as a dark comedy, although it isn’t established whether it takes place before or after WandaVision.

Jack Schaeffer is also diving straight back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the WandaVision lead writer set to script and executive produce the Agatha-centric project. More Kathryn Hahn is never a bad thing, and the star has hardly been shy in voicing her desires to play the role again, so this is a win-win situation for all involved.

The Agatha Harkness spinoff adds yet another in-development title onto the Marvel Studios slate, with exec Victoria Alonso revealing that no less than 31 film and television titles are currently in the works for the franchise.