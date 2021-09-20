WandaVision Fans Think Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed Of An Emmy
Despite going into the ceremony with a whopping 23 nominations, WandaVision ended up going home from the Primetime Emmys completely empty-handed, even if the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series did pick up a couple of technical prizes when last week’s Creative Arts trophies were being dished out.
That’s got to sting for Kevin Feige, as well as the cast and crew, with many folks believing WandaVision was in with a strong chance of scooping at least a couple of major gongs. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, but one snub in particular has proved to be highly contentious online.
Scene-stealer Kathryn Hahn was an absolute hoot as Agatha Harkness, transforming from quirky neighbor next door to all-powerful villain in the space of a few weeks, delivering a complex performance that showcased the range of her talents. As you can see below, fans aren’t happy that she wasn’t named as the victor in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.
Mare of Easttown‘s Julianne Nicholson was the preferred candidate, and it can’t be denied that the actress did some phenomenal work in the hit series. However, none of the other contenders came armed with a vocal fanbase the likes of which the MCU possesses, and they’ve been using it to make their voices heard about WandaVision being overlooked.