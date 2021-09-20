WandaVision Fans Think Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed Of An Emmy

Despite going into the ceremony with a whopping 23 nominations, WandaVision ended up going home from the Primetime Emmys completely empty-handed, even if the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series did pick up a couple of technical prizes when last week’s Creative Arts trophies were being dished out.

That’s got to sting for Kevin Feige, as well as the cast and crew, with many folks believing WandaVision was in with a strong chance of scooping at least a couple of major gongs. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, but one snub in particular has proved to be highly contentious online.

Scene-stealer Kathryn Hahn was an absolute hoot as Agatha Harkness, transforming from quirky neighbor next door to all-powerful villain in the space of a few weeks, delivering a complex performance that showcased the range of her talents. As you can see below, fans aren’t happy that she wasn’t named as the victor in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

Kathryn hahn 😭😭 — Bia (@wobbriewobbrie) September 20, 2021

Even still, I was a little bit hoping for Kathryn Hahn. She was amazing in WandaVision. — Kearston L. Wesner (@kearston) September 20, 2021

KATHRYN HAHN IMMA GET YOU THAT EMMY BOO #Emmys — kathryn hahn loves the gays!! (@cumsouup) September 20, 2021

kathryn hahn was ROBBED — court (@tbslcourt) September 20, 2021

Kathryn Hahn should have won. I said what I said. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uphBaQlbf6 — courtney (@CourtKincaidTX) September 20, 2021

Kathryn Hahn deserved a damn Emmy for her performance in #WandaVision and I’m gonna just leave it at that. #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/qTw3eN8N60 — Joey D (@OldSchool_JoeyD) September 20, 2021

Please join me in being absolutely mad and outraged at Kathryn Hahn not winning at the Emmys. — Roe Jogan's Larynx (@DiagramVain) September 20, 2021

Kathryn Hahn was robbed at the #Emmys but MCU fans need to understand that no Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars property has much of a chance of fairly winning categories. Anger towards the Disney monopoly means votes towards even deserving candidates are hard to find. — Yonah Gerber (they/él) (@remembrancermx) September 20, 2021

*unless they're on hbo — her chaos nonconforming 🧁👑🐺 (@gotatheory) September 20, 2021

The fact that her smile is still so bright speaks to what an absolutely incredible human being Kathryn Hahn is. Now excuse me while I resume not caring about any of this. — Hanna 🐆🦦🐈‍⬛🐘🦔 (@_Hahnapalooza) September 20, 2021

None of these actresses performances in this category had us in a chokehold like Agatha Harkness did. KATHRYN HAHN DESERVED #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/D6nMlTxKgq — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 20, 2021

Mare of Easttown‘s Julianne Nicholson was the preferred candidate, and it can’t be denied that the actress did some phenomenal work in the hit series. However, none of the other contenders came armed with a vocal fanbase the likes of which the MCU possesses, and they’ve been using it to make their voices heard about WandaVision being overlooked.