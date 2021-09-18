WandaVision Star Waiting On The Call For MCU Return

Kathryn Hahn has proven herself to be a reliable addition to virtually every project she appears in, so it was hardly a surprise that she turned out to be one of WandaVision‘s undoubted highlights. The actress was phenomenal as Agatha Harkness, who transformed from nosy neighbor into the villain of the piece, and even spawned a massively popular meme in the process.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series also landed the star a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and you can’t say it wasn’t deserved. The series finale even left the door wide open for Agatha to return to the franchise in the future, and the rumor mill has earmarked her as a potential recruit for Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s team of jilted supervillains.

In a new interview with Variety, which you can see below, Hahn admitted that she’s waiting on that call from Kevin Feige and his team so that she can make her way back to the MCU.

Kathryn Hahn on where we'll see #WandaVision's Agatha again and which superhero she wants to work with next https://t.co/qfCHWtB0xy pic.twitter.com/JU60qc8ybE — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2021

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

More Kathryn Hahn is never a bad thing, and having originally been written as a mentor of sorts to Wanda before her arc was changed drastically, it’s a storyline that could realistically be revisited. After all, Agatha knows much more about what the Scarlet Witch is than Wanda does, so maybe she could be freed from her mental prison to deliver some helpful and handy exposition should the latter’s powers grow even more unstable.