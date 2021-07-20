MCU Theory Says Agatha Harkness Could Join Dark Avengers

It’s no coincidence that the four highest-grossing installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are Avengers movies, with the all-star blockbusters guaranteed to draw in the biggest crowd. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be assembled again one day, but not anytime soon according to Kevin Feige, even though Loki‘s Season 1 finale revealed who the franchise’s next bad really is.

Still, there are plenty of team-based projects on their way to the big screen throughout Phase Four including Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Fantastic Four reboot, while both Young and Dark Avengers have been heavily rumored to be in the earliest stages of development behind the scenes. Now, a new theory puts forward WandaVision‘s Agatha Harkness as another possible contender to join the latter’s lineup.

In the comic books, the Dark Avengers are a team of supervillains posing as heroes, and it’s not hard to imagine the MCU tweaking the basic setup to make it work within the context of the mythology. You’ve got Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as the Nick Fury-like figure, and the post-credits scene of Black Widow hints that Yelena Belova might not be on the side of the good guys quite yet.

Throw in John Walker’s U.S. Agent alongside Agatha as the twisted version of Scarlet Witch, and you’ve got the makings of a powerful unit that don’t necessarily have the public’s best interests at heart. WandaVision‘s Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn is widely expected to make her return to the fold sooner rather than later, and having the Contessa gather her own group of superpowered characters that believe they’ve been wronged by the various members of the O.G. Avengers gives them plenty of motivation and inbuilt backstory.