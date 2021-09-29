Marvel Exec Reveals The Studio Has 31 Projects In Development

Victoria Alonso was recently promoted from Marvel Studios’ Executive Vice President of Film Production to the company’s President, Physical and Post-Production, Visual Effects, and Animation Production, and it sounds as though she’ll have the workload on her plate worthy of such a lengthy and in-depth job role.

The advent of Disney Plus and the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s expansion into animation with What If…? has increased the scope of the franchise exponentially, with estimates indicating that the comic book juggernaut had roughly two dozen projects in either production, pre-production or development. Incredibly, it’s even more than that.

In a new interview with 221radio via Murphy’s Multiverse, Alonso revealed that the studio has no less than 31 film and television titles in the works, which is at least less than the 35 initially put forward.

“We are currently working on 31 projects, don’t add four more, please. It is a question about how are we handling multiple plates in the air at the same time, and the biggest thing is that sometimes the plates fall, and, you know, what are you going to do then? We want people to understand that the idea that we have, to tell these connected stories, it is important that the world knows that the characters we create, their stories have to do with how humans interact with each other.”

Doing the math, there are still several efforts on the docket that remain unaccounted for. Looking at what we know to be on the way to our screens beginning with November’s Hawkeye, which includes titles like the X-Men reboot, Deadpool 3, second seasons for Loki and What If…? and the mystery animation that recently tapped Harley Quinn artist Liza Singer to direct, that puts the MCU‘s theatrical and streaming slate at 25.

That means half a dozen movies and/or TV shows haven’t been announced publicly, although we may get some answers at November’s Disney Plus Day. Either way, 31 MCU projects in development simultaneously is nothing short of mind-blowing.