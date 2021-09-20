Marvel Studios Executive Gets A Major Promotion

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with two dozen theatrical and streaming projects currently in various stages of production and development, Kevin Feige will have to rely on his trusted lieutenants more than ever before.

It was already difficult enough being the man in charge of the most successful franchise in the history of cinema, and that was before Feige ascended to the role of Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer. That means he’s the one overseeing the entire slate of film, television, animation, and publishing hailing from the comic book company, which is no easy task.

For the last fifteen years, Victoria Alonso has been one of Feige’s closest and most trusted confidants, where she held the title of Executive Vice President of Film Production. As per Deadline, she’s now assumed an even greater role within the company after being named President, Physical and Post-Production, Visual Effects, and Animation Production.

That’s a wordy title, but it sounds as though she’ll effectively be the third-in-command at Marvel Studios behind the architect of the MCU himself and co-president Louis D’Esposito, looking at the elements implied as part of her title. In a statement, her boss and buddy Feige lavished high praise on Alonso.

“Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first Iron Man. She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future.”

It was Alonso who revealed that Marvel Animation Studios was in the pipeline to help keep the Disney Plus production line of animated content rolling along. That instantly makes her one of the most powerful women in the industry, too, a further sign of intent that the MCU will continue pushing diversity, representation, and inclusion to the forefront of its thinking.