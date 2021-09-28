Harley Quinn Artist Directing Animated Project For Marvel Studios

Having conquered live-action twice over, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings still dominating the box office to push the franchise’s combined haul well past $25 billion as the Disney Plus shows draw in massive viewership figures, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now set its sights on animation as the next frontier.

Tomorrow brings the penultimate episode of What If…?, but a second season of the multiversal series has already been confirmed. On top of that, recently-promoted studio executive Victoria Alonso revealed the current plan is for Marvel to establish a mini-studio specifically to deal with animated content after outsourcing What If…? to external companies, and a mysterious new MCU project has now landed a director.

Taking to social media, Harley Quinn artist Liza Singer revealed that she’s become the latest name to jump between Marvel and DC, after being tasked with overseeing a new animated effort hailing from the most successful studio of the modern era.

I'm so excited to share that I'm starting a new journey today as a Director over at Marvel Studios!



It's going to be an awesome and special team and I'm feeling just incredibly excited 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1Q41HUL1YC — LaserSpectre (@LaserSinger) September 27, 2021

All of the key creatives involved in What If…? have been teasing that fans aren’t ready for what the animated arm of the franchise has in store, but as of yet there’s no word on whether Singer will be helming a feature film or a streaming series. Now that she’s been confirmed, though, it shouldn’t be too long until we find out what the next step for the nascent Marvel Animation Studios is going to be.