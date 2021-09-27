Shang-Chi Joins 2 Other MCU Movies In A Very Exclusive Club

It goes without saying that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has vastly exceeded even the most optimistic of projections, with the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing to dominate the box office. The last seven days have seen the movie dislodge Black Widow to become the highest-grossing domestic release of the pandemic era, and it’ll most likely pass the $378 million global haul of Scarlett Johansson’s solo outing by the end of the week.

Shang-Chi is also set to become the first film since Bad Boys for Life to cross the $200 million barrier in the United States, and it’s been over 20 months since Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s threequel hit theaters, to give you an inkling of how successful Destin Daniel Cretton’s origin story has been.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Simu Liu’s debut as the MCU’s newest Avenger is the first feature to spend four consecutive weeks at number one since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and it turns out that also puts the film in very exclusive company when it comes to the MCU. As per ScreenRant, Shang-Chi is just the third entry in the superhero series to spend that long in the top spot, following in the footsteps of Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther.

None of Iron Man or Captain America’s standalone adventures, or even any of the multi-billion dollar Avengers epics managed four in a row, so that’s another feather in the already impressive cap of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.