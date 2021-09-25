Shang-Chi First Movie Since Tenet To Top The Box Office For 4 Weeks

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will easily retain top spot at the box office this weekend, with the 25th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to experience yet another solid hold, dropping just 41% to bring in another $12.8 million and take its domestic total past $196 million, as per Deadline.

Not only that, but the comic book fantasy blockbuster will become the first movie since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet last September to spent four consecutive weeks in the top spot, and by Wednesday or Thursday it’ll cross the $200 million barrier, a feat no other title has managed since Bad Boys for Life was released in January 2020.

On home soil, Shang-Chi has proven to be nigh-on unstoppable, and it should end its run with an impressive tally given the circumstances of the pandemic, even if it almost certainly won’t be securing a Chinese release. Second place will go to Dear Evan Hansen, which is on track to earn a fairly disappointing $7 million, which isn’t helped by critics largely turning their noses up at the musical teen drama.

When the dust settles, though, we’ll still be talking about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as has been the case for the last month. Things are set to change five days from now when Venom: Let There Be Carnage explodes onto the big screen, where it’ll knock Simu Liu’s title hero form his perch at long last.