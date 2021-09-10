Shang-Chi Might Be Denied Chinese Release Following Simu Liu Controversy

It was literally just a couple of days ago that reports indicated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was set to score a potentially lucrative Chinese release, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster certainly has the potential to earn a ton of money from the world’s biggest market for cinema.

While the trailer drew mixed reactions in China for relying on what was deemed stereotypical iconography, as well as a cast stacked largely with American and Canadian nationals of East Asian descent, the last thirteen MCU movies to have been released in the country all earned at least $100 million each.

However, recently resurfaced comments made by star Simu Liu in 2017 may have ended the hopes of Shang-Chi playing in China once and for all, as per Deadline. The government is in the midst of a stricter crackdown than usual on the entertainment sector, and any disparaging comments about the regime will be wiped from the internet, regardless of how long ago they were made.

Chloé Zhao was being hailed in China after she won two Academy Awards for Nomadland, but when her negative statements reappeared, she was effectively blackballed, as was her upcoming Eternals. Based on how things are looking right now, the chances of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being approved for release appear to be slimmer than ever.