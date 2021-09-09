Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Had More Room To Improvise In Doctor Strange 2

Not many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would name Doctor Strange as their favorite installment in the franchise, but Scott Derrickson’s blockbuster did exactly the job that was expected of it. The 2016 effort introduced Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero to the masses, told a functional origin story and began the mythology’s expansion into more mystical territory.

The MCU has become so successful over the last thirteen years that Doctor Strange‘s $677 million box office haul and 89% Rotten Tomatoes score is positively middle of the road for Kevin Feige’s outfit, but we’re all expecting much bigger and better things from Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness.

Not only does it boast one of the most visually distinctive filmmakers in the business behind the camera, but as a direct continuation of WandaVision, Spider-Man: Far From Home and even Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to a degree, it’s a potential game-changer for the MCU.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch admitted that he had a lot more freedom to put his own stamp on the Sorcerer Supreme second time around, now that the requisite origin story was out of the way.

“With the first film, you’re always locked into a script, because it’s the origin story, but there was a lot more freedom this time around. I guess, because we were, not literally making it up as we go along, but sometimes it feels like that. Marvel has this amazing ability to come into production: ‘We really just have to start shooting now. It doesn’t matter that the third act is not quite where you want it to be’. You really do things on a wing and a prayer sometimes.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a little over six months away from release, so it would be reasonable to expect the first official footage to arrive fairly soon. Given the direct connections between the two, Spider-Man: No Way Home would be the obvious candidate, but hopefully we don’t end up waiting too long when the premise alone is more than enough to get everybody hyped about the reality-bending epic.