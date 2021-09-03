Rachel McAdams Rumored To Be [SPOILERS] In Doctor Strange 2

Barely a day goes by without a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumor circulating, and we can’t definitively rule any of them in or out due to the premise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. In fact, we know so little about the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel that your guess is as good as ours when it comes to separating fact from fiction.

For a while, it looked like Rachel McAdams wouldn’t be returning for the movie. The actress was announced to be returning as Christine Palmer, only for her to drop out of the project before she eventually circled back around. Not to be too unfair on a talented star, but it wouldn’t have been a huge loss when she filled the Natalie Portman-esque remit of roping in a major name to play a one-dimensional love interest.

She’s back, though, and according to a new report, she’ll be undergoing a serious transformation. As per GFR, McAdams isn’t playing Christine Palmer at all in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Clea Strange. The sorceress has regularly been touted for a role in the reality-bending epic, but it would certainly be a twist if the part was filled by an established MCU cast member.

That’s as far as the intel stretches, so there isn’t any concrete evidence to back any of this up, but a multiversal version of McAdams as Clea would at least make sense within the context of what’s set to be the wildest MCU movie yet. As always, it’s best not to take anything for granted until we get official confirmation, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up to be crazy enough to pull this one off.