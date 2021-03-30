Leaked Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art May Reveal First Look At Clea

Many of the specifics of what we can expect to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently hard to come by, but some leaked concept art may have revealed the introduction of sorceress Clea.

Clea (not to be confused with Queen Clea, an Atlantean monarch and enemy of Wonder Woman) is a sorceress from the Dark Dimension whose mother is Umar, the sister of the chaotic realm’s ruler Dormammu who Strange faced in his debut feature. She’s a magic wielder of no small talent due to her parentage, ultimately rising to become the Dark Dimension’s Sorceress Supreme and often allies with Strange against the casual cruelty of her detested family’s scheming and megalomania.

The image was taken from a collage of multiple depictions of MCU characters present and future and as you can see below, appears at the end of a line of individuals already confirmed for the movie, namely Strange, Wong, Mordo, Scarlet Witch and America Chavez, suggesting she’s set to feature alongside them.

The silver hair of the young woman portrayed is a defining feature of Clea – in her initial appearances literally so until she was actually given a name – with the purple outfit also mirroring how the character is typically dressed in the comics. Additionally, the shadowy tendrils curling behind her suggest dark powers at her command, which tie in with the abilities Clea has at her disposal.

Of course, all this is purely speculative based on nothing but a blurry image, but Clea’s strong ties to Doctor Strange, as well as her pointed exclusion from the sorcerer’s initial solo outing, mean it will be more of a surprise if she doesn’t turn up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the Sorcerer Supreme’s scope of influence over the magical realms continues to grow.