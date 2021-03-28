Leaked MCU Concept Art Reveals Scarlet Witch’s New Look For Doctor Strange 2

Major studios can try as hard as they want to keep plot reveals under wraps for as long as possible, but if grainy set photos don’t give at least some of the game away, then you can guarantee that the tie-in merchandise will.

While fans grew impatient last year waiting for the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer to drop, various images from the toy lines were widely circulating online, which offered a look at Kong’s fancy new axe, kaiju Warbat and Mechagodzilla among others. Similarly, Anthony Mackie has repeatedly skirted around the issue of Sam Wilson becoming the new Captain America by the time The Falcon and the Winter Solider ends, but more than one glimpse at what could be his star-spangled costume is available for all to see.

Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming slate still remains shrouded in mystery, of course, but some leaked concept art that’s said to have come from a toy manufacturer working on a line of collectibles for Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise features potential new looks for Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan and more. Wanda’s costume is particularly interesting, too, since it certainly appears as if it’s been altered a bit more when compared to what we saw in WandaVision and seems to be what she’ll don in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While toy lines are never guaranteed to be 100% reflective of what the characters in question actually end up wearing in the respective movies and TV shows, they’re never a million miles off, either. And while Scarlet Witch only got her first official superhero costume in the final third of WandaVision‘s last episode, any self-respecting comic book character tends to receive an upgrade with every new appearance. This might not be official Marvel Studios art, but it has been confirmed as images used to develop tie-ins based on the MCU’s Phase Four lineup and is therefore very likely what we’ll see on the screen.