Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Are Wondering Where The First Trailer Is

There was another unexpected twist in the tale of Godzilla vs. Kong yesterday when it was announced that the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse would be arriving ahead of schedule, with Warner Bros. moving the epic monster mash forward by two months. Adam Wingard’s blockbuster is now scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on March 26th, having already been shuffled around the calendar multiple times.

While this is good news for fans, it’s also seen the calls to release the first trailer grow even louder. The studio recently held a six-hour panel at the virtual CCXP convention, but all we saw from Godzilla vs. Kong was a GIF, leading to widespread disappointment among those who were fully expecting the first footage to be unveiled.

Now, we’re less than twelve weeks away from the movie arriving and there’s still no promo, which is a very unusual approach for a high profile sequel that’s rumored to have cost WB and Legendary at least $160 million to produce. And as you can see from the reactions below, while people are happy that they’ll get Godzilla vs. Kong earlier than expected, the lack of any sort of promotional material is causing widespread confusion.

Can we see some FOOTAGE? https://t.co/8RhN0b17dE — kyle (@wyIeout) January 16, 2021

Fans waiting on the Godzilla vs Kong trailer. pic.twitter.com/GHljW7hA7T — Cameron Junge 🎃 (@cam_junge) January 15, 2021

Okaaay.. where tf is the trailer https://t.co/iT4aP2LDil — 🌙яуѕтαℓ. (@analchanteuse) January 16, 2021

I need that Godzilla vs. Kong trailer NOW pic.twitter.com/5uYMNP07B7 — Devin (@DevinScott64) January 16, 2021

@RealClownfishTV , okay now to they have no excuse to delaying the trailer. https://t.co/LPhyYOsh5m — Kristen Ramirez (@dalia1784) January 16, 2021

Warner Bros. Reveals Official Logo For Godzilla Vs. Kong

Warner Bros: “GOOD NEWS PEEPS! We bumped up the release date for Godzilla VS Kong!” The fanbase: “nice… how about,, a trailer??…” Warner Bros: pic.twitter.com/AM7qLoAKOQ — DWID (@DealDewott) January 16, 2021

How I feel waiting for that Godzilla Vs Kong trailer to drop. pic.twitter.com/zKGMrU0fL7 — Rob's Media Vault (@Robsmediavault) January 13, 2021

How tf is Godzilla vs Kong coming out in March when there hasn’t been a single trailer??? — 2K(id)21 Michael (@itskidmichael) January 16, 2021

Even the surprise release date change of Godzilla vs Kong is a bad sign of being given the Solo treatment: late in the game trailer while toys already out there for months while hoping not do what the last film did with marketing of way too many trailers. That said, TRAILER!! — Lamar Jackson (@lamarjackson2) January 16, 2021

what if we just… don't get a trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong?

I know trailers are vital for marketing to people who may not know about the movie (more people than you would think) but what if, for the first time in ages, you saw a blockbuster knowing absolutely nothing beforehand — Matt Brown (@CallMeMatt88) January 16, 2021

For a while, it looked like Godzilla vs. Kong might end up being delayed even further after Legendary threatened WarnerMedia with legal action when they were blocked from selling the distribution rights to Netflix for $200 million, only for the project to wind up getting sent to HBO Max anyway. These differences have clearly been resolved, but the continued slump of the theatrical industry and a complete lack of a marketing campaign may have already signalled that the box office numbers aren’t going to be great.